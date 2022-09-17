English
    Live | PM Modi Launches New National Logistics Policy On His Birthday | New Reform To Cut Costs

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new National Logistics Policy today. The policy is expected to promote the seamless movement of goods and streamline rules and address supply-side issues in the sector. Most importantly, it'll help provide a roadmap to lower costs like fuel and logistics, enhancing the competitiveness of the industry. The policy draft was released for consultation in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

