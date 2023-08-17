English
    Live: Nifty fails to defend 19,400; Midcaps gain | Bata, JBM Auto & REC in focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty skids below 19,400 on weak global cues. FMCG, I.T. top drags; PSU Banks, Consumer Durables gain. Broader markets outperform benchmarks. Nifty losers: ITC, Power Grid, Divi’s Lab, L&T, RIL & Nestle. Nifty gainers: Adani ports, Titan, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Tata Consumer. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Bata & REC among others only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 03:42 pm

