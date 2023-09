business LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Is At A One-Year High, But All Is Not Well; Here's Why | India Q1 GDP India’s growth at 7.8 per cent for the first quarter of FY 24 makes India a bright spot in a world straddling between 1 and 3 per cent growth. But all’s not well yet. Rural demand continues to be a concern. Manufacturing story is still subdued. Economists say that growth could slow down in the following quarters.