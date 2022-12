business LIVE | How OPEC output cut target & G7 price caps are affecting crude oil prices Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ agrees to stick to its existing policy of reducing production ahead of sanctions on Russia and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude by G7 nations. The G7 agreed to impose a price cap of $60/barrel - and this will also be enforced by the EU & Australia. Peter McGuire, the CEO of XM Australia speaks to Moneycontrol about what the impact of this will be ahead. Watch!