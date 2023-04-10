business LIVE: How Anti-Monopoly Regulator CCI's New Law Will Change Deal Activities It's a watershed moment for India's corporate law regime! Both the Houses of Parliament , the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have cleared the Competition Amendment Bill (2023). The Competition Commission of India or the CCI is the regulator tasked with enforcing rules to ensure that firms and corporates compete effectively with one another and now it has been equipped with a modern, revamped regime in sync with the needs of a rapidly evolving market. So, what will be the impact on mergers and acquisition activity in India? Will there be more scrutiny on India Inc? Can we expect a speedier clearance of transactions now? Moneycontrol's Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan speaks to two Competition Law experts Vaibhav Choukse, Partner and Head ( Competition Law) , J Sagar Associates, and Anisha Chand, Partner, Khaitan & Co, to find out.