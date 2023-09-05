business LIVE: ASEAN Summit | PM Modi meets Nvidia CEO | Germany's Olaf Scholz calls for memes | Newspresso In this brand new edition of Newspresso, these are the stories that you can look forward to: Russian President Putin welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks. Both countries are discussing the black sea grain deal. In India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang. They discussed the rich potential that India offers in the world of AI at length. Meanwhile, from the trends sector: The German Chancellor wearing an eyepatch! Olaf Scholz joked that he was excited for Memes. But why is he wearing an eyepatch? Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira to find out.