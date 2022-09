business Life After Listing: Ep 07 PB Fintech CEO Yashish Dahiya & Co-founder & Executive VC Alok Bansal The founders and top management team of PB Fintech join Anuradha SenGupta for a candid, detailed conversation about where their company is headed. The company that runs Policybazaar and Paisabazaar went public in November 2021 and the stock has been on a roller coaster ride since.​