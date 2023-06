business Iran-Afghanistan ties: A deep dive into Helmand river water sharing dispute On May 28, deadly clashes broke out along the Iran-Afghanistan border over the sharing of Helmand river water. Helmand is the longest river in Afghanistan, whcih is more than more than 1,000 km long. The conflict over the river water has been going on since the 1870s. But what is this dispute all about? In this video, we take you through the timeline of Iran-Afghanistan relations. Watch.