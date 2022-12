business IPOs to watch out for in 2023: Swiggy, Fabindia & OYO may check in to Dalal Street After a dramatic slowdown in activity, there is a lot of buzz on the street once again because the IPO season is back. From Bikaji & Sula to DCX Systems, most IPOs in 2022 saw strong interest from investors. As we enter the new year, let’s have look at the key IPOs that investors should watch out for in 2023.