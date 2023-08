business Live: Pyramid Technoplast IPO kicks off three-day bidding process | IPO Watch Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 69% in first three hours, retail portion sails through. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 151-166 apiece, and investors can bid for a minimum of 90 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter. The company will raise Rs 153 crore, listing on August 30. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Bijaykumar Agarwal, Managing Director & Chairman, Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.