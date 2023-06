business Cyient DLM IPO: Management speaks about growth outlook, financial performance Cyient DLM’s Rs 592 crore IPO Opens for subscription on June 27. The electronic manufacturing services provider will issue fresh shares in a price band of Rs 250–265 apiece to raise as much as Rs 592 crore on June 27–30 IPO. The company has already raised Rs 108 crore by selling 4.08 million shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 265 apiece. Watch Moneycontrol in conversation with Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, Non-Executive & Non–Independent Director at Cyient DLM