business Why the US Fed's dot plot is spooking experts and what the latest rate hike means for India The US Fed hiked interest rates by 75bps for the third consecutive time. While experts and the markets were expecting this one, what’s spooking them is the dot plot - which implies that there will be cumulative hikes of 125 bps over November and December. But what do these numbers mean for India, and will the RBI follow in the Fed’s footsteps?