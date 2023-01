business Recession will hit one-third of the globe in 2023: IMF chief | World economy news A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said. She also warned that 2023 will be "tougher" than the last year as the US, EU, and China will see their economies slow down. What are the factors fueling the global recession? What are the growth forecasts? Watch the full video to know!