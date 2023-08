business PM's Vision Of India Becoming 3rd Largest Economy In The World Is Very Much Possible: Economists PM Modi recently announced that India will become the third largest economy in the world. Moneycontrol’s Shweta Punj caught up with Nilesh Shah of Kotak and Indranil Sengupta of CLSA to understand if that’s a possible and what will it take for India to get there. The consensus is that India will become the third largest economy in the world even if it continues to grow at the current rate of 6-6.5%. But per capita income growth will take more time. Tune in.