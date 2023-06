business India Focussed On Improving Business Viability: Morgan Stanley MD Ridham Desai's Praises PM Modi Morgan Stanley’s latest report shows India driving a fifth of global growth by the next decade, which is a big fillip to the Narendra Modi government. However, it predicted a fragmented outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. News18's Marya Shakil spoke to Morgan Stanley India Managing Director Ridham Desai, who called Prime Minister Modi an ‘inflation hawk’, which essentially means he does not want inflation — this is critical for the prosperity of the economy. Desai also praised India for focusing on macro stability when countries like the US were dealing with inflation during the pandemic. Watch to know what he said!