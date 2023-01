business Davos 2023: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on semiconductor project, coal prices & more World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal speaks to Moneycontrol about the semiconductor project, says money will never be a constraint for it. '3 trillion dollars earmarked in the world for semiconductors', he says. He also spells out the 2 factors problems that foreign investors are facing - land acquisition & bureaucratic issues. Agarwal says that coal prices are likely to remain high right now. Listen in!