business B20 Summit: India to be a single mega economy due to digital infrastructure, says Infosys chairman India's digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar, the unified payments interface, digilocker, and others are transforming the country's multiple informal sector economies into one mega economy, Infosys Chairman and Aadhaar founder Nandan Nilekani said on August 27. The veteran technology executive said that while the world is dealing with balancing innovation and regulation, India has already achieved a balance through a participatory model of data governance and architecture. He also highlighted on how data footprint, known as data capital can be utilised to help citizen move ahead. Watch.