business Wipro Q4 FY23 earnings | 11% YoY rise in revenue at Rs 23,190 crore; estimates missed Wipro on April 27 reported a 0.4 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) at Rs 3,075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago. The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the last quarter. Catch management commentary and outlook for FY24 live on Moneycontrol.