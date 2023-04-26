English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    Nifty above 17,800, Sensex gains 170 pts; auto, realty, capital goods rally | Bajar Gupshup

    Op gainers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank and L&T, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 04:02 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows