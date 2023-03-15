business Market Live: Nifty in oversold zone? US Core CPI still hot; What will Fed do? | RIL, Cipla in focus Sensex and Nifty clock a 4-day losing streak. Have the markets entered the oversold zone? We decode the market technicals with Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities and also discuss what should one do with pharma stocks as the index hits a 2-year low. Meanwhile, US core CPI for February remains elevated, what will the Fed do next week as it confronts bank failures. We touch base with Mark Matthews of Julius Baer. Watch!