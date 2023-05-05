business Market Live: Nifty at 4-month high, what are the best themes to bet on now? CEAT, UBL & Tata Power in focus The Nifty has turned positive for the year. The markets are perched at a 4-month high amid earnings boost and steady FII flows. Are we poised to re-test record highs anytime soon? What are the best themes to bet on at the current juncture? We discuss with Jaspreet Singh Arora, CIO of Research & Ranking and we also touch with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader to discuss trade setup and stocks like HDFC, Hero Moto, Ceat, UBL and a lot more! Watch!