    Market Live: Nifty at 4-month high, what are the best themes to bet on now? CEAT, UBL & Tata Power in focus

    The Nifty has turned positive for the year. The markets are perched at a 4-month high amid earnings boost and steady FII flows. Are we poised to re-test record highs anytime soon? What are the best themes to bet on at the current juncture? We discuss with Jaspreet Singh Arora, CIO of Research & Ranking and we also touch with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader to discuss trade setup and stocks like HDFC, Hero Moto, Ceat, UBL and a lot more! Watch!

    first published: May 5, 2023 08:35 am

