business Market Live: Basant Maheshwari shares the secret to making big money in smallcaps | Outlook 2023 With over 30 years of experience, Basant Maheshwari has been credited in identifying in several multibaggers. His prominent stock picks have been Pantaloon Retail, Page Industries, Hawkins Cooker, Repco Home Finance, Canfin Homes and Avenue Supermart amongst others. Moneycontrol's Senior Consulting Editor N Mahalakshmi catches up with him to understand his secret sauce on how to create wealth in smallcaps. Maheshwari also shares his outlook on the markets for 2023. Watch the conversation here!