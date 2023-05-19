business LIVE: Will Nifty rebound to 18,200 levels? | Interglobe, USL, SBI in focus | Opening Bell Markets have witnessed selling pressures for the last 3 consecutive trading sessions. Tailing global cues and on the back of earnings support, will the bulls strike back remains to be seen. The stocks that would hog the limelight include Interglobe Aviation, State Bank of India, United Spirits, Pfizer amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Siddhartha Khemka · VP - Head of Research (Retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Aamar Deo Singh. Senior Vice President - Equity, Commodity & Currency at AngelOne