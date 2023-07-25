English
    Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low, Trades Flat; Asian Paints & Bajaj Auto In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty rebounds from day’s low; hovers around 19,700. Mid & smallcaps continue to outperform; trade in the green. Metals, Auto and pharma among top sectoral movers. Nifty gainers: Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors. Nifty losers: Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia, IndusInd, SBI & L&T. ITC extends slide even as brokerages positive on hotel biz demerger. Tata Motors to report strong Q1; strong JLR margins expected. L&T subdued ahead of Q1 earnings; to consider buyback today. TVS Motor surges post strong Q1; Margins above 10% for 7th quarter. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they talk about the newsmakers on her radar including Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 03:39 pm

