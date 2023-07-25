business Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low, Trades Flat; Asian Paints & Bajaj Auto In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty rebounds from day’s low; hovers around 19,700. Mid & smallcaps continue to outperform; trade in the green. Metals, Auto and pharma among top sectoral movers. Nifty gainers: Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors. Nifty losers: Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia, IndusInd, SBI & L&T. ITC extends slide even as brokerages positive on hotel biz demerger. Tata Motors to report strong Q1; strong JLR margins expected. L&T subdued ahead of Q1 earnings; to consider buyback today. TVS Motor surges post strong Q1; Margins above 10% for 7th quarter. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they talk about the newsmakers on her radar including Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto among others only on closing bell.