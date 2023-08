business Live: Nifty reclaims 19,500; IT gains, autos drag | M&M, Cummins India in focus| Closing Bell Day of rebound; Nifty reclaims 19,500. Mid & smallcaps outperform; gain nearly a percent. IT & private banks were among gainers; autos & realty skid. SBI Q1 disappoints as NIM dips, slippages increase QoQ. SBI QoQ loan growth did not impress the street. M&M reports strong Q1; profit zooms over 98% YoY. Catch Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including M&M and Eicher Motors among others only on Closing Bell.