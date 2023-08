business LIVE: Nifty closes below 19,400, equities remain under pressure | Bajar Gupshup Indian equities remained under pressure on August 3 amid weak global cues. Selling was seen across the board. The broader markets, which showed some resilience in the morning, also crumbled under the pressure. At close, Nifty dropped below the 19,400-mark, extending losses for a second day in a row.