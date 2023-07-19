English
    Live: Indian markets at historic highs; Volatile times ahead? IndusInd, L&T Tech & Polycab in focus

    The Nifty50 continued its northward journey for fourth consecutive session and surpassed 19,800 for the first time backed by technology stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. As a result, the support has been shifting higher and the index gradually seems to be inching towards the psychological milestone 20,000 mark. FIIs remained buyers but DIIs turned sellers yesterday. Among key stocks to watch would be IndusInd Bank, L&T Tech & ICICI Lombard. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Heman Jani, Market Expert and Ratnesh Goyal, Arihant Capital Markets .

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 08:35 am

