business Blackstone Sr MD Asheesh Mohta On The Landmark Nexus REIT IPO, M&A Strategy, Realty Outlook & More The world's biggest private equity firm and India's biggest corporate landlord Blackstone has concluded a landmark Iisting - India's first ever retail REIT IPO by mall operator Nexus Select Trust. Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan caught up for a free-wheeling chat with Blackstone Senior MD and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions ( India) Asheesh Mohta on the fallout of the precedent setting IPO, rivalry with Phoenix Mills , inorganic strategy , commercial realty outlook in the backdrop of negative US sentiment, stake sale plans in other REITs and much more!