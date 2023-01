business Inside Ather's aim to become India's largest EV maker: Founder & CEO Tarun Mehta on Moneycontrol Ather Founder & CEO Tarun Mehta speaks to Moneycontrol about the company's ambition to become the largest maker of electric vehicles. "EV will not be a category, it will be everything," says Mehta. "Macroeconomic conditions may slow two-wheeler demand, but EV growth will continue to soar," he adds. Watch the full interview!