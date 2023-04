business Oil Prices Shoot Up After OPEC & Allies Cut Output In A Surprise Move: Will Crude Touch $100? Crude oil prices posted their biggest daily rise in a year after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia, announced further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day. As a result, Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecasts to $95 and $100 a barrel for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Will the crude hit $100 bbl? Check out the video to know!