business Explained: El Nino And Its Impact On The Indian Economy | Agriculture & Commodities India’s normal monsoon conditions could get disrupted in 2023 and that’s because of a weather phenomenon known as El Nino. It’s not just the monsoon that will be impacted, we might also have to see rising food and electricity prices this summer. How does El Nino impact the weather and the economy? We explain all about it in this video. Watch!