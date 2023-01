business Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra on EV demand, upcoming models & its 2-year target Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra speaks to Moneycontrol at the auto expo 2023, where he talks about the demand for electric vehicles & the company's 2-year targets. 'Bias is higher towards Tiago EVs as of now', he says. He also speaks about the impact of the semiconductor shortage - watch!