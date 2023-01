business Auto Expo 2023 | 'Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Be On The Roads In 2 Months': ED Shashank Srivastava Maruti Suzuki showcased its 5-door Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, and Executive Director Shashank Srivastava tells Moneycontrol that they'll be able to bring the SUV on the roads in a couple of months. He says that while adoption of EVs will take some time, we need to reduce emissions in existing vehicles too. 'Around 21-22% of our sales is CNG', he says. Watch the full interview!