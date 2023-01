business Auto Expo 2023 | 'Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV beyond car, like a living room', says COO Tarun Garg Hyundai launched the new Ioniq 5 EV at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh, and COO Tarun Garg is most excited about the company's new launch. 'It's beyond a car, it's like a living room', he says. He also talks about why he believes this car could change India's EV landscape - watch!