budget What do taxpayers want from the budget? | Budget 2023 There’s been a lot of buzz around the Union Budget 2023 since it is the last full year budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This also makes this the last chance for the government to woo the citizens. So what is it that you and I, the middle-class population, expect from the finance minister this year? Watch the full video to know the six points on our list.