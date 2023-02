budget Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Budget 2023 | Budget to aid semiconductor ecosystem 'Budget will give a push to building an ecosystem for semi conductors. We have a lot of interest from fabrication units to set shop in India - India’s aim is to build an ecosystem for AI just like what we have done for UPI', says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Moneycontrol on Budget 2023 - watch!