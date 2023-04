business A sneak peek into Apple's BKC Mumbai store before it opens to public A day before Apple opens the doors to its first retail store in India to the public, the tech giant gave a sneak-peek into the sprawling outlet. The team at Moneycontrol was on the spot to give you exclusive previews into the space, and here it is! Watch the video to find out where each product is placed, what the ‘genuis bar’ is all about, and what your experience at the store is going to look like!