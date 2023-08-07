Zoom ends WFH for employees, Twitter asks if company has an office

As per the company website, Zoom has two offices in the United States in Denver and California.

Video conferencing platform Zoom announced the end of work-from-home recently and asked all of its employees to report back to office.

A report in New York Post said that the company has urged employees who live within 50 miles of any Zoom office to report to work atleast on two days, based on a hybrid model.

''We believe that the best way to build Zoom is to have our people together. We need to be able to collaborate and innovate face-to-face,'' Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a memo to employees.

"As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom," a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

The news of Zoom calling employees back to work triggered several responses on Twitter, with some asking if the video conferencing platform even had an office building while others wondered if this was the end of work from home.

"#RIP the remote work revolution!," one Twitter user wrote.

"kinda interesting zoom is forcing all their employees back into the office where theyll probably use zoom less just as they change their terms to allow AI training," another user wrote.



Zoom employees having to go into their office to work on a software that allows people to work from home https://t.co/90wG0CT5VRpic.twitter.com/7KPkIqmbBI — Speef (@speefspeef) July 31, 2023

"zoom demanding everyone return to the office is like microsoft demanding employees start using overhead projectors for their powerpoint decks," another user wrote.

As per the company website, Zoom has two offices in the United States in Denver and California. At the peak of the pandemic, Zoom emerged as one of the widely used services for employees to communicate and share their ideas.