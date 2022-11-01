English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Deepinder Goyal responds to Bengaluru woman's complaint that Zomato removed negative review

    Deepinder Goyal's response comes after Zomato took down a Bengaluru resident's restaurant review citing it is “not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations."

    Curated by : Shylaja Varma
    November 01, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday responded to a Bengaluru resident’s complaint about the food aggregator removing a review of a restaurant she had posted on the platform. He said the “policy”, which has now been removed, is the result of “(legal) overthinking”. The woman’s review has been reinstated on the platform, he added.

    Disha Sanghvi had on Sunday said that she and her colleague were left with a severe case of food-poisoning after having food from an outlet of a popular restaurant chain in the city. Zomato took down her review citing it is “not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations."

    "A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B'lore (sic) left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning," the marketing and communications professional had tweeted. "I wrote a review on (it) and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months."

    She also shared a screenshot of Zomato’s email citing its reason for removing her review.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change,” Goyal said in response to her tweet.

    Sanghvi had highlighted several other similar reviews about the Koramangala outlet of Truffles, with several people saying they fell ill after having food from there.

    Responding to Sanghavi's Twitter post, one user asked why Zomato removed her review instead of taking down the restaurant's listing.

    "This is exactly the kind of review I want to see," another person said."If the food is average, it'll just be one to try and skip. But if the food can affect my health, that's definitely something to be highlighted.""Isn’t this for good measure though?" they asked. "Wouldn’t people abuse the content otherwise w/o having any authority on commenting over violations? In fact they (Zomato) did indicate who you need to complain to. Zomato cannot let non-authorities comment on serious, investigative matters no?
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Deepinder Goyal #Zomato
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.