'You're single, why can't you come?': Boss asks man to work on day off

Let’s face it. Sometimes it is hard for people to keep up the spirit in a regular, routine job. Sometimes, week-offs are the only respite after a hectic work week. But imagine this. Your employer denies you even that one day off and asks you to come to work. Well, something similar happened with a man and he shared a screenshot of the conversation that he had with his boss on Reddit.

To make things more bizarre, the man’s boss asked him to come to work on an off because he was single. Yes, you read that right. He even indirectly threatened the man because he was refusing to come in.

In the post on Reddit, the man attached a screenshot of the conversation that he had had with his boss. The messages showed how the man’s boss almost forced him to come to office on his day off. When the man politely refused and asked to contact another colleague, the manager replied, "Brian is married with a kid, I'm not asking him on short notice. You're single, why can't you come in?"

Of course, the matter didn’t end here and turned into something even more baffling. "So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm [At the moment]. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough," read the caption of the post.

Needless to say that the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs and Reddit users were absolutely furious over the boss’s behaviour.

"'I would caution you to choose your next words very carefully'. People like this needs to be exposed and shamed. so future employees don't have to go through what you went through, it was so messed up,” a user wrote.

Another user quipped, "Never elaborate why you can’t come in on an off day. Simply reply that it’s a personal matter."

"I had a coworker try to pull the I have kids and you're single card. I told him my time is just as valuable as his. Its not my fault he has kids and I don't," a third user commented.

In the end, the man offered his two-week notice on text and even slammed his boss’s behaviour. “Consider this my two-week notice. I will see you on Monday unless you have me terminated by then,” the last text read.