Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with a faster chipset ahead of Realme C3 launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of yet another great value handset in India. The Chinese smartphone brand recently teased the arrival of a new addition to its budget Redmi series. The Redmi 9 could launch in India in the coming weeks with the company already confirming a couple of improvements on the upcoming device.



#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER!

Power-packed phones

Powerful processors

Powerful user experience I'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? #Xiaomi

pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q Close February 3, 2020

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, recently uploaded a tweet teasing the Redmi 9. In his tweet, Jain wrote that the Redmi brand has always been “synonymous with power”, stressing the power part.

Going by Jain’s tweet, we believe the Redmi 9 will arrive with a more powerful processor and bigger battery than its predecessor. The “powerful user experience” could suggest that the device will run on Android 10. Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi 9 won’t get a Snapdragon 400 series chipset.

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 662 SoC in India, while MediaTek also has two new chipsets in the Helio G70 and Helio G80.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi 9 will be powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC, which is a significant upgrade over the Redmi 8’s Snapdragon 439.