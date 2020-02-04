App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with a faster chipset ahead of Realme C3 launch

Company also teases better user experience and bigger battery.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of yet another great value handset in India. The Chinese smartphone brand recently teased the arrival of a new addition to its budget Redmi series. The Redmi 9 could launch in India in the coming weeks with the company already confirming a couple of improvements on the upcoming device.

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, recently uploaded a tweet teasing the Redmi 9. In his tweet, Jain wrote that the Redmi brand has always been “synonymous with power”, stressing the power part.

Going by Jain’s tweet, we believe the Redmi 9 will arrive with a more powerful processor and bigger battery than its predecessor. The “powerful user experience” could suggest that the device will run on Android 10. Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi 9 won’t get a Snapdragon 400 series chipset.

related news

Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi 9 won’t get a Snapdragon 400 series chipset. Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 662 SoC in India, while MediaTek also has two new chipsets in the Helio G70 and Helio G80.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi 9 will be powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC, which is a significant upgrade over the Redmi 8’s Snapdragon 439.

Jain posted the tweet a day before the launch of the Poco X2 and only a couple of days before the arrival of its main competitor – the Realme C3. You can expect more details about the Redmi 9 in the coming days as Xiaomi gears up to take on Realme in the budget segment.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Poco X2 #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.