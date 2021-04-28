'World's oldest whiskey bottle' may draw bids up to $40,000 at auction in June

A bottle of Old Ingledew Whiskey, considered as oldest in the world (Image: Skinner Auctioneers)

The "world's oldest whiskey bottle" would be up for auction in June in Boston, the capital city of US province Massachusetts. According to reports, it may draw bids up to $40,000.

The whiskey bottle was produced in Lagrange, Georgia between 17623 and 1802, claimed Skinner Auctioneers, which is facilitating the auction. This makes it the oldest known whiskey in existence - bottled around 220-250 years ago.

"The 'Old Ingledew Whiskey', bottled by Evans & Ragland, Lagrange GA, c. 1860s, is thought to be the only surviving bottle of a trio from the cellar of J P Morgan gifted in the 1940s to Washington power elite," Skinner’s Rare Spirits expert Joseph Hyman was quoted as saying by the company in a blog last week.

According to Skinner, the Carbon 14 dating conducted in 2021 in collaboration with the University of Georgia indicates, "with the highest probability, that the whiskey was produced between 1762 and 1802".

"The raw data was subsequently evaluated by the University of Glasgow and determined to be Bourbon with an 81.1 percent probability of being produced between 1763 and 1803, which places it in the historical context of The Revolutionary War of the 1770s and the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s," the company added.

The online auction would be facilitated between June 22 and June 30, the Skinner said, adding that bids for the whiskey bottle could range from $20,000 to $40,000.