Woman says Tinder date stole her designer shoes, gave them to his girlfriend

A woman claims her Tinder date stole her designer shoes (Representational image)

A New York City woman has opened up about her Tinder date from hell, where her match stole her expensive designer shoes and gave them to his girlfriend. Lexus, known as @nextlevellexuss on TikTok, spoke about the incident in a now-viral TikTok video.

According to Daily Mail, Lexus is the owner of knitwear brand Maddi and Dannii. In her video, she revealed how her Tinder match feigned interest in her and stole her Tabi shoes. The shoes from fashion house Maison Margiela retail for a whopping $990 (Rs 82,000 approximately).

Lexus, 25, later discovered that the man, named Joshua, had gifted her shoes to his girlfriend.

“This man is out here on Tinder and Hinge, and he will steal from you,” she warned in her TikTok video. “This is a story about how that f*****r stole my Mary Jane Tabis that my father bought for me as a birthday gift.”

She explained that she was out in Soho when she randomly bumped in Joshua, not realising they had matched earlier on the dating app Tinder. A few hours after the chance encounter, Joshua sent her a message on Tinder, inviting her to drinks that evening.

Lexus and Joshua met for drinks and she later invited him over to her apartment – a mistake she would soon come to regret. “He comes over, and we sleep together,” Lexus said. “But before we sleep together we’re chatting about fashion and stuff, and he says he really wants Tabis.” The 25-year-old woman told Joshua casually that she owned a pair of Tabis.

The next morning, Joshua told her he wanted to show her a Spotify playlist, so Lexus handed her smartphone to him. He couldn’t find the playlist, handed the phone back and left soon afterwards.

A few hours later, Lexus remembered their conversation about shoes and looked at her shoe rack to discover her Maison Margiela Tabis were missing. Not only had Joshua stolen the pair, he had also deleted his number from her phone while pretending to look for the Spotify playlist. He also unmatched Lexus on Tinder so she couldn’t contact him.

After her clip went viral, internet sleuths tracked down Joshua’s Instagram, where Lexus discovered that he had gifted her high-end footwear to his girlfriend.

Joshua himself contacted Lexus as the video gained traction. “He starts to gaslight me and tell me that he didn’t steal them, and he doesn’t know how it happened and what happened,” she revealed in a follow-up video. “I send him a screenshot of his girlfriend wearing my Tabis,” Lexus said. “Then hours later … he’s like, ‘Alright, you caught me.’”

Joshua has since returned the shoes to Lexus.