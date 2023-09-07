Woman gets 'verbal warning' from HR for talking about period cramps at work. Viral post

The Reddit post on period cramps is viral with hundreds of comments. (Representational)

A woman was issued a “verbal warning” from her Human Resources department simply for discussing her menstrual pain with a co-worker, in a startling workplace incident that has ignited a fierce debate on Reddit. The incident came to light when the user '_debunct14' shared her experience on the popular platform.

Her account of the incident has quickly gained traction, raising questions about gender equality, workplace norms, and the role of HR in addressing such issues.

In her Reddit post, the woman detailed the incident, stating, "I just got a verbal warning for discussing my period on the job. I’m a supervisor, apparently, that means the standards are 'different' because I made someone 'uncomfortable'. I didn’t even bring it up, one of my supervisees was telling me she was having menstrual cramps. I told her I was too. That was it."

Moreover, she also shared an unsettling piece of advice she received from the HR department, raising further concerns about workplace dynamics. She revealed, "Got a talking to from the same HR lady who gave a lecture last year on gender inequality in the workplace. Her advice? 'Take less time getting ready in the morning so men take you seriously.'"

The Reddit post, which appeared only a day ago, has already amassed nearly 7,400 upvotes and numerous comments.

One user suggested taking action, saying, "I would remind HR about gender equality after that remark, as well as the consideration of hiring an attorney if HR EVER said anything like that again."

Another comment from an individual with two decades of HR experience advised, "20 years in HR. Tell them you want the details in writing if this verbal will be noted in your file. If it won’t be, then you also want THAT in writing. Watch them backpedal until their feet fall off."

The Reddit discussion also brought attention to the nature of the topic itself. A comment read, " A colleague tells you she's feeling down because she's on her period, can't you just say "sorry to hear that" or something? Have these guys never had a woman in their life in any capacity?”

Many shared their own experiences.

“One time I came into work looking miserable. My boss asked why and I told him I have cramps. He says, "you didn't need to tell me that." I responded with, "you asked." He admitted that I was right,” wrote one user.

“I came into work miserable one time and my boss asked me what was wrong. I said I’m in a lot of pain (cramping) and a few minutes later he brought me a huge chocolate bar. Coolest response from a male co-worker ever,” wrote another, in a positive note.