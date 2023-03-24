Woman gets anxiety attack on Air India flight, says 'angels' helped her

Anjali Sinha (second from left) with the Air India crew, the pilot and the doctor on board. (Image credit: anjalisinha_14/Instagram)

A Delhi resident had an episode of anxiety attack on board an Air India flight in Ahmedabad earlier this week. Taking to social media, the woman thanked the Air India crew and a doctor who came to her aid during the medical crisis.

Anjali Sinha, who works as a senior sales manager at a private firm, was flying from Delhi to Pune via Ahmedabad on Monday when the incident took place. After landing in Ahmedabad for the stopover, she got the anxiety attack when the passengers were told that there could be some delay in boarding.

"I was ok with it. And suddenly, I found difficulty in breathing and started gasping. I ran towards the exit," she told Moneycontrol.

This is when the Air India crew members came to her aid, she said. Upon the crew’s request, a doctor who was in the same flight rushed to Sinha’s aid.



Taking this opportunity to Thank you team @airindiain For all the support and care that i got by your cabin crew of Flight AI 481 -20/03/2023 during a bad episode of Anxiety attack in the flight.

Dr. Roxy Chirom for your prompt medical assistance and support.

Gratitude.Thankful. pic.twitter.com/RxdEOdp3un

— Anjali Sinha (@GigglyGirlVibe) March 21, 2023

“They made me sit down in the business class as that was open in comparison to the economy class,” she said. As the doctor monitored her pulse and blood pressure, she was given juice and a cold towel which was placed on her face.

“This is a big shout out to the angels who helped me with my anxiety attack on an Air India Flight Yesterday," Sinha wrote on Instagram.

“She (the doctor), along with the Air India crew, attended (to) me with utmost patience, positivity and calmness. It took me a good 45 to 50 minutes to come back to my normal self, and other ground staff and medical officers helped as well.”

Sinha said was feeling much better by the time the Air India ground staff and medical staff were called in. The doctor brought in by the airline too checked her vitals before the flight could take off for Pune.

Air India thanked Sinha for appreciating the crew's prompt action. "We’re glad to know that our team served you up to your expectations. We will surely convey your compliments to our team," the airline tweeted.