Woman charged Rs 350 for water at 'fancy restaurant' brings empty bottle home to reuse

Ritika Borah's tweet on reusing the water bottle received close to 7 lakh views. (Image credit: @coach_ritika/@Godgeez/Twitter)

A woman in Hyderabad was charged Rs 350 for a 660 ml bottle of mineral water at a restaurant. Shocked at the price, she decided to take the empty bottle home with her to reuse and shared her experience on Twitter and interestingly, it turned out, a lot of users do the same thing -- some from even the same "fancy restaurant".

"Met up with a friend at this fancy restaurant for lunch, and you won't believe they charged Rs 350 for a bottle of water!" Ritika Borah, a nutrition coach, tweeted with a picture of the empty glass bottle. "So, I decided to bring the bottle home with me so that I can reuse it. Is it only me or you have done this too?"



Met up with a friend at this fancy restaurant for lunch, and you won't believe they charged 350 rps for a bottle of water!

So, I decided to bring the bottle home with me so that I can reuse it. Is it only me or u have done this too? pic.twitter.com/AecGPLuoV8

— Ritika Borah (@coach_ritika) July 10, 2023

When asked by a Twitter user why she did not opt for regular water instead, Borah said, "I went to Asie Financial District and they opened it without even asking."

The tweet received close to 7 lakh views and, interestingly, one of the users to comment on it was also a customer of the same restaurant Borah had visited. "Took my sister out to lunch a month or so ago and met with the same fate and the same consequence! Forced her to take it home," Shaurya Shikhar (@ShauryaYash23) wrote.



Took my sister out to lunch a month or so ago and met with the same fate and the same consequence! Forced her to take it home xD pic.twitter.com/bXV5x24fQh

— Shaurya Shikhar (@ShauryaYash23) July 11, 2023

Another user wrote of a similar experience and shared a photo of two bags filled with empty water bottles.



same and I got all the bottles from the place pic.twitter.com/5YZRGh8ABF

— Amit Das (@Godgeez) July 11, 2023

"One hotel charged Rs 200 for a bottle of water. I have been using those two bottles at the office for a couple of years," commented CA Manish Purohit (@iManishPurohit).

Another user Dr KK (@drkk4u) wrote, "I was meeting a friend after seven years and I inadvertently bought two at Jewels of Nizam. We realised that only at the billing that each bottle was priced at Rs 700. We both carried a bottle home as a memento of the meeting. It's been seven months and the bottles seem to be unbreakable, still working for both of us... Great quality."

Read more: World's most expensive water has gold mixed in it. Its costs...