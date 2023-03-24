Billionaire Porsche family member is divorcing wife because of her dementia: Reports

Wolfgang Porsche with his estranged wife Claudia Hueber.

Wolfgang Porsche, the billionaire executive of luxury carmaker Porsche, is divorcing his wife because of her "dementia-like illness", The Times newspaper reported.

The 79-year-old billionaire, who is the grandson of Porsche AG founder Ferdinand Porsche, is seeking divorce from Claudia Huebner, a teacher he married in 2019.

Porsche and Huebner had been together for 16 years, but lately, her illness made it tough for them to live as a married couple, German tabloid Bild reported, citing sources aware of the developments.

Huebner has been living close to her daughter since nearly two years and is cared for round the clock, Herald Sun reported. Her health has deteriorated and she can't move on her own.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband is rumoured to be dating former model Gabriele Prinzessin zu Leiningen.

Wolfgang presently serves as chairman of the Porsche AG Supervisory Board.

He grew up in Zell am See, Austria, on his family's estate. Wolfgang Porsche has three older brothers-- Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, Gerhard Anton and Hans-Peter.

Porsche says his family premium cars are more than just automobiles.

"A Porsche isn’t just a fast car. Porsche is a community," he was quoted as saying by the company. "Mutual appreciation and interest have been crucial factors in the success of the Porsche company. My grandfather Ferdinand and my father, Ferry, instilled these values in me from early childhood on."