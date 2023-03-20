Why chef Vikas Khanna's mother drove Oscar winner Guneet Monga to the Golden Temple

Guneet Monga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Image: guneetmonga/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mother had promised two months ago that if Guneet Monga wins the Oscar (for “The Elephant Whisperers) this year, she would drive the producer to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay their respects.

And after India’s historic win at the 95th Academy Awards this year in the Best Documentary (Short) category, Monga returned with her Oscar and headed for the temple.

“From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple,” Khanna wrote sharing a video from celebrations outside the airport where a large number of people had gathered to welcome Monga back.



In a following clip, Khanna, Monga and their families are seen inside the Golden Temple and the latter posed with her Oscar for photos.

“When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal,” Khanna, who is also a director, wrote sharing the clip.

Monga wrote that she was “grateful” for everything in the present and future as she shared a picture of her sitting with the Oscars trophy in front of the temple.

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves (director) picked up the Academy Award for “The Elephant Whisperers” on Oscars night this year, as “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” also won big in the Best Original Song category.

Monga has spoken out about being shocked when her speech was cut off after Kartiki Gonsalves’ speech. “I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing,” she told after coming back after the win.