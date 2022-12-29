Who is Radhika Merchant: 7 points on Anant Ambani’s fiancée

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple on December 29. Anant Ambani, 27, is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. His fiancée Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka or engagement was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple spent the day at the temple and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies. While Ambani was photographed in a blue outfit for his roka ceremony, Radhika Merchant opted for a white and pink embroidered lehenga.

Here are 7 points on Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant:

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has an elder sister named Anjali Merchant.

Radhika completed her schooling in Mumbai before moving to New York for graduation. She studied at Ecole Mondiale World School till 2009 and received her International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School in 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Political Science and Economics. She received her Bachelor’s degree in 2017.

After graduation, Radhika Merchant joined real estate agency Isprava, which specialises in the construction and design of luxury homes.

She currently serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company headed by her father Viren Merchant.

Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, just like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani. Merchant was a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts. She trained in the classical dance form for eight years.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have known each other for a few years, their families said in a statement. They will get married in the coming months.

