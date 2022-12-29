Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant. See pics from their 'Roka' in Rajasthan

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in Rajasthan on December 29

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

The roka or the engagement ceremony of the couple was performed at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on December 29, in the presence of family members and friends.

The couple spent the day at the temple and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” their families said in a statement.

A graduate of Brown University, Anant Ambani, 27, has assumed a leadership role in the renewable energy sector of Reliance Industries. Radhika Merchant, who studied at New York University, serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

In June, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had hosted an Arangetram ceremony for their daughter-in-law-to-be in Mumbai.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.